VIDEO: Chilliwack food security program gets shout-out from the B.C. legislature

Chilliwack MLA Dan Coulter gave a shout-out to a Chilliwack food program Monday from the B.C. legislature.

“Today I want to mention an innovative food security program called Extra FARE, which is food access for restricted eaters,” Coulter said.

The new MLA acknowledged creation of the specialized hamper program by Chilliwack Citizens For Change members Margaret Reid and Christopher Hunt, who envisioned it and brought it to life with 100-per-cent volunteer help.

“As the pandemic struck they noticed even more people could use food assistance,” Coulter explained, during the “Statements by Members” portion of the provincial government proceedings by teleconference on Dec. 14.

He pointed out that many folks can’t fully take advantage of regular hamper services that food banks provide if they suffer conditions like lactose intolerance, Celiac disease, or Crohn’s disease.

The Extra FARE program is able to pack up food hampers with customized items for clients “based on their needs and wants” thanks to a partnership with Bowls of Hope Chilliwack, and funding from the United Way of the Lower Mainland.

“They hope it will be a model that catches on and spreads,” Coulter concluded.

The newly minted MLA for Chilliwack thanked “everyone involved ” involved in supporting members of our community in need through Extra FARE.

One of the co-ordinators, Christopher Hunt, thanked the MLA for the shout-out in a post.

“We have an amazing community team that makes it all possible,” he said.

