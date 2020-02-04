VIDEO: Chilliwack fire crews battle townhouse fire on Promontory

Firefighters were dispatched to a townhouse fire on Russell Road on Promontory in Chilliwack after 9 a.m. on Feb. 4, 2020. (Jenna Hauck/ The Progress)

Chilliwack firefighters from multiple halls responded to a structure fire on Promontory Tuesday morning.

The first crew on scene reported seeing heavy smoke showing from the outside of a townhouse unit on Russell Road near Sylvan Drive. Smoke could be seen from Young Road.

Neighbour Tatiana Kozuki called 911 at 9 a.m. after seeing smoke at the back of one of the units. Within about one or two minutes, flames were coming out of the building.

She and her mother, Raissa Petrova, said they saw a woman exit the townhouse carrying a baby. The two were taken into care of paramedics.

At least two neighbours of the townhouse complex tried to put the fire out with garden hoses.

Some residents of the area posted photos of the three-storey townhouse complex that was fully involved. There are four or five townhouses affected.

This is the second townhouse fire in the same area in a little more than three years. In December 2016, one unit caught fire at the Timber Ridge complex on Russell Road.

