VIDEO: Chilliwack barn fire the result of arson according to investigators

Blaze on Chilliwack River Road in the early hours June 29 appears to have been deliberately set

  • Jun. 29, 2018 12:00 a.m.
Arson appears to be the cause of a serious barn fire on Chilliwack River Road in the early hours Friday.

It was at approximately 4 a.m. on June 29 when firefighters from Chilliwack firehalls 1, 4 and 6 responded to a reported fire in a barn located in the 6500 block of Chilliwack River Road.

Fire crews arrived on scene to find a fully involved barn fire.

The Chilliwack Fire Department issued a press release on the fire stating that “fortunately there were no animals or products in the barn.”

Fire crews prevented the fire from spreading to an adjacent vacant barn, and an excavator was brought in to assist fire crews with the overhaul and extinguishment.

The barn was completely destroyed.

There were no firefighter injuries.

This fire appears to be deliberately set and is under investigation by Chilliwack Fire Department and RCMP fire investigators.

If anyone has any information about this fire, they are asked to call the RCMP at 604-792-4611 or anonymously through Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or www.chilliwackcrimestoppers.ca.

