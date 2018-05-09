VIDEO: Child hurt after fall from window in Langley City midday Wednesday

A child was airlifted to BC Children's Hospital.

A two-year-old child was conscious and breathing when airlifted after falling from a fourth-floor window at a downtown Langley City apartment building at 12:39 p.m. on Wednesday.

Crews responded to the call to a building called Signature Club Suites in the 20300 block of 56th Avenue. The child may have landed in some bushes, Langley City Fire Rescue chief Rory Thompson.

The child was airlifted to BC Children’s Hospital. Langley RCMP Cpl. Holly Largy said the child was conscious and breathing when airlifted.

