VIDEO: Child falls out of window in Langley City

  • May. 9, 2018 12:00 a.m.
A child has fallen from a window of a building near the Timms Community Centre in Langley City.

Multiple emergency vehicles, including three ambulances, were called to the recreation centre parking lot next to City Hall on Douglas Crescent.

The four-storey apartment building is located next door to the Timms Centre, but it is unclear at this time precisely where the mishap occurred or from what floor the child fell.

According to Langley City fire chief Rory Thompson, the two-year-old appeared to fall into some bushes.

The child was taken to Children’s Hospital by air ambulance from Langley Regional Airport, however the extent of their injuries is unclear at this time.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.

