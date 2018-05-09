A child who fell out of a window in Langley City on Wednesday afternoon is loaded onto an air ambulance. Shane MacKichan photo

VIDEO: Child falls out of window in Langley City

Injured child taken to hospital by air ambulance

  • May. 9, 2018 12:00 a.m.
  • News

A child has fallen from a window of a building near the Timms Community Centre in Langley City.

Multiple emergency vehicles, including three ambulances, were called to the recreation centre parking lot next to City Hall on Douglas Crescent.

The four-storey apartment building is at 20303 Douglas Cresc., next door to the Timms Centre, but it is unclear at this time precisely where the mishap occurred or from what floor the child fell.

According to Langley City fire chief Rory Thompson, the two-year-old appeared to fall into some bushes.

The child was taken to Children’s Hospital by air ambulance from Langley Regional AirportThe child was taken to Children’s Hospital by air ambulance from Langley Regional Airport.

A tweet issued by BC Emergency Health Services indicated that they received the call at 12:39 p.m. on Wednesday and that the patient’s injuries are considered to be non-life threatening.

Previous story
Bulman Road floods in Kelowna
Next story
Immature cow moose thriving in Westridge area green space

Just Posted

Life in QB comes at sinister cost

  • 4 hours ago

 

North Thompson Fall Fair and Rodeo Association welcomes their Ambassador candidates for 2018

 

Using horse power to teach communication skills

  • 4 hours ago

 

55+ BC Games

  • 4 hours ago

 

Most Read