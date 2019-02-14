VIDEO: Checking in on homelessness amid cold in Campbell River

Campbell River has seen all-time low temperatures in the past week, and the cold weather is putting pressure on homeless shelters.
@davidgordonkochdavid.koch@campbellrivermirror.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter
Record-low temperatures are putting pressure on homeless shelters
Campbell River has seen all-time low temperatures in the past week, and the cold weather is putting pressure on homeless shelters.
@davidgordonkochdavid.koch@campbellrivermirror.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter
Around 150 people in Golden have filled out a survey seeking input on medical transportation needs in the community.
One thing the Comox Valley is not lacking is passion for a cause.
Calf will be moved to Revelstoke maternity pens, then released
Sparwood Search and Rescue praise quick action with forecast calling for below -20C overnight
Jazz Club presents Morena/Burrows Quartet Feb. 23
Maple Ridge 85-year-old made visits to New West for 12 years
Suspect fled, abandoned car found in White Rock