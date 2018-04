Emergency Preparedness Expo took place April 28 at QB Civic Centre

Skye Keating takes a look inside an ambulance as Denham Keating looks on during the Emergency Preparedness Expo at the Qualicum Beach Civic Centre on Saturday, April 28. — Adam Kveton Photo

Emergency Management Oceanside hosted the Emergency Preparedness Expo 2018 at Qualicum Beach Civic Centre on Saturday, April 28.

A variety of organizations, stakeholders and businesses attended, ranging from search and rescue, police, fire fighters, student groups and more.

There was also an earthquake simulator for people to try: