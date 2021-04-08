VIDEO: Castlegar candidates share views at forum

All of Castlegar’s byelection candidates participated in an online forum Wednesday evening.

The forum was hosted by the Castlegar and District Chamber of Commerce and moderated by Suzanne Lehbauer.

More than 150 people watched the Zoom event live and others will have the opportunity to view the video of the event.

Candidates were allowed both opening and closing statements and in between they fielded pre-submitted questions from Castlegar voters.

There were 21 questions asked during the event hitting a wide range of topics including healthcare, local food security, inclusion, economics, community involvement, housing, arts, zoning, train whistles, downtown revitalization, harm reduction, fire services, municipal finances, wild turkeys, Sculpturewalk, the community complex and a bridge from downtown to Selkirk College.

Questions had to be directed towards a specific candidate and mayoral candidates Lawrence Chernoff, Florio Vassilakakis and Gordon Zaitsoff each fielded three questions while Kirk Duff and Gord Lamont each had two.

On the city council side, all four candidates — Brian Bogle, Sandy Bojechco, Shirley Falstead and Heather Fancy — fielded two questions each.

Watch the video of the event here:



