VIDEO: Car rolls over, collides with parked car along Dufferin Crescent

A car flipped upside down across from the hospital this afternoon.

One man was taken to Nanaimo Regional General Hospital with unknown injuries after flipping his car along Dufferin Crescent on Saturday at about 4:40 p.m.

The Pontiac Sunfire was travelling west along Dufferin when it overturned and collided with a parked Honda Civic, nudging the Civic forward up against the back of a parked Toyota sport-utility vehicle.

Passersby who helped the man out of the vehicle said he was up and walking around after the accident.

Nanaimo RCMP were puzzled as to how the rollover could have happened.

Part of Dufferin was closed in both directions as crews cleared the scene.

