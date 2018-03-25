VIDEO: Car lands on roof in Langley farmer’s field

Car fails to negotiate S-curve, landing vehicle on its roof and its occupants in hospital.

Occupants appear to have escaped relatively unscathed from a crash in rural Langley early Sunday afternoon.

Emergency crew arrived to find a white car flipped over on its top, and the occupants out of the vehicle in the 21500-block of 64th Avenue in Milner today just after noon.

It’s believed the car – a Pontiac Sunfire – failed to negotiate an S-curve, causing it smash through a fence, roll up onto an embankment, and land on its roof, witnesses said.

It’s believed the occupants only suffered minor injuries, but were transported to hospital.

• more to come