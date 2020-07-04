VIDEO: Car goes off Highway 1 and into a ditch in Chilliwack

Eastbound vehicle left the highway ending in the ditch on south side of Luckakuck Way

A car in the ditch next to Luckakuck Way adjacent to Highway 1 in Chilliwack on July 4, 2020. (Williams Snow photo)

Emergency crews were on the scene of a crash on Lickman Road in Chilliwack Saturday afternoon.

A car travelling eastbound on Highway 1 was clipped by a dump truck just east of the Lickman Road exit around 3:30 p.m. on July 4.

The car left the highway, went across Lickman Road, spun around, went down an embankment and came to rest in a ditch on the south side of Lickman Road.

(Video by William Snow)

The driver of the vehicle and his dog were removed from the car and the man was able to walk up the embankment with the help of firefighters.

It’s unclear if any injuries were sustained in the crash, but the man was taken into an awaiting ambulance by paramedics.

The dump truck had stopped along the side of the highway as a result of the incident.

Traffic was blocked in both directions on Lickman as crews tended to the scene and removed the vehicle.

Check back for more details as they become available.

