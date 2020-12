A Chilliwack fire crew knocked down the flames from a fully engulfed car fire on Ryder Lake Road on Dec. 6, 2020. (Video still/ William Snow)

A high-end car went up in flames on Ryder Lake Road in Chilliwack Sunday morning.

Chilliwack firefighters were able to extinguish the flames before the fire spread to the surrounding area. They arrived at the scene at about 8 a.m., near Elkview Road.

