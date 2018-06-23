VIDEO: car crash in front of Langley credit union

A car crash in front of the EnVision credit union branch in Langley tied up traffic for about an hour early Saturday afternoon.
It appeared the driver of a small white sedan lost control at the intersection of 64 Avenue and 202 Street around 1:30 p.m. and plowed into the bushes in the front of the credit union branch.
There were no reports of serious injuries.
A Langley RCMP officer could be observed interviewing an older couple near the scene of the crash.
Traffic was limited to one lane northbound until the vehicle was towed.
