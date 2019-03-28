Video captures East Kootenay elk herd on the move

Most Kimberley and Cranbrook locals know there is a herd of elk living around the Wycliffe flats on Highway 95A between the two communities. However, not many have seen the entire herd together, or realize how large the herd actually is.

This past week, Leyland Cecco, who lives in Toronto, was in the area visiting family and he shot video of the herd on the move.

At around 2 p.m. while he was driving to Cranbrook, Cecco saw the herd starting to move out of the trees.

“More and more just kept pouring out of the woods,” he said. “There were cars pulling over to watch. I took my IPhone out and I thought, oh, this is going to be cool.”

Cecco’s father is from Kimberley and he spent many summers in the area with him, but never saw that number of elk together.

“I’ve never seen a herd that large. I showed it to a few people and they were blown away. Even local people I showed it too thought it was something special.

“It was a very cool experience.”

