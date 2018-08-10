Video captures apparent theft of bicycle in broad daylight on a Kelowna street

As a man on another bike jimmy's the lock, people walk by oblivious to what he's doing

Screen shot from video shows man opening the bicycle lock as another man walks by. — contributed

What appears to be the theft of bicycle in broad daylight on a downtown Kelowna street has been captured on video.

A surveillance video, in a building at Water Street and Bernard Avenue in downtown Kelowna, caught what appear to be a man on another bicycle ride, double back and than tamper with the lock on other bike. The incident took place at 11:13 a.m. Friday.

In the video, people walk the man jimmying the bike lock and appear to what he is doing.

When the man gets the lock off the second bike, and releases it from the bike rack on the sidewalk it was locked to, he pedals off with both bicycles.

The video was posted on line and immediately raised the ire of some who viewed it on Facebook.

“What a jerk!,” wrote one man.

“Too bad you can’t see the guy’s face. Hope they find the f****r,” wrote a woman who said she has been the victim of bike thieves twice.

The police have yet to response about the apparent theft.

