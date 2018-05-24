VIDEO: Cannabis and film industry investors visit Williams Lake

There are a number of opportunties tied to the cannabis industry that will help diversify our economy

Williams Lake city councillor Jason Ryll (left), Mayor Walt Cobb and Coun. Scott Nelson (second from right) meet with potential investors George Kosanovich, founder and CEO Canalytics (third from left), May He, president of Winston College (centre), Mark Skinner, founding partner and executive vice-president, Canalytics and Betty Dusange-Hoyer, director Viridium Pacific at city hall on Wednesday. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo)

Investors connected with the cannabis industry and film making who are interested in investing in Williams Lake met with city council and staff in the lakecity this week.

Mark Skinner, founding partner and executive vice-president of Canalytics lives in Invermere, B.C. and told council his company is interested in establishing a training program in Williams Lake for cannabis testing services.

“Every product needs to be tested by a third party,” Skinner said during a meeting at city hall Wednesday afternoon. “We have the potential to create 20 above average paying jobs.”

The company hopes to establish itself in Delta and in the lakecity, he added.

George Kosanovich, founder and chief executive officer of Canalytics, lives in Arizona and said while it isn’t a huge business — the testing aspect — if the company starts out slowly it can expand with the building up of sales.

Betty Dusange-Hoyer was also part of the tour.

She’s a director with Viridium Pacific, a B.C.-based company involved in consumer wellness and biotech innovation interested in developing a cannabis production and cannabis packaging business in Williams Lake.

“We are looking at a production of over 100,000 square feet and have been working with some partners here,” Dusange-Hoyer said. “We hope to have a memorandum of understanding done this week.”

May He, president of Winston College in New Westminster, was also part of the tour, looking at ways to promote Williams Lake through film and online TV.

“We have been doing cultural exchange projects between China and Canada for education, for the 2022 Olympics in Beijing and entertainment with film production,” she said.

Coun. Scott Nelson said having the investors visit and meet with council is good news for Williams Lake.

“There are a number of opportunities tied to the cannabis industry that will help diversify our economy,” Nelson said.