VIDEO: Canada Day 2021 – “Canada Reflections: Chilliwack Voices”

Happy Canada Day Chilliwack.

For just about every Canadian, there is no mistake that this is a July 1 like no other, a day to reflect and reconsider what it is to be Canadian.

As we look back upon our accomplishments as a nation, it is impossible not to pay close attention to the current state of Indigenous affairs in this country, marred as it is by the ugly history of colonization.

Still, we can’t pretend it isn’t Canada Day, and there is much to be thankful for.

With COVID-19 protocols still important, any in-person celebrations organized by the City of Chilliwack were cancelled many weeks ago. But because of the long timeline, there was time to plan a video event which starts at 2 p.m. today.

The City of Chilliwack instead presents: Envision Financial & Rotary “Canada Reflections, Chilliwack Voices” on ChillTV.

It can be seen on ChillTV or right here on our website. Enjoy.

