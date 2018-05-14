Local firefighters pull out the couch that went up in flames from inside the structure without sprinklers during Saturday’s open house. Photo by Mike Chouinard/Campbell River Mirror.

VIDEO: Campbell River Fire Department torches rooms in sprinkler display

Department held open house on Saturday

  • May. 14, 2018 12:00 a.m.
  • News

The Campbell River Fire Department held its open house for the public on Saturday. People flocked to Hall 1 for the chance to get a ride in the basket of the hook-and-ladder or take a turn handling the fire hoses.

The feature event of the day was a display a 1 p.m. that showed the benefits of sprinkler systems in stopping fires before they get out of hand. The department set up two rooms side by side in the parking lot across the street. One was installed with a sprinkler and one was not. The goal, Fire Chief Ian Baikie said, was to show how much damage can be prevented when a sprinkler is installed to combat the flames shortly after a fire starts.

