Video: California shelter dogs airlifted to Cranbrook

On Dec. 17, 2017, 32 dogs from the Ventura County Animal Services shelter were airlifted into Cranbrook, in an initiative by Playpen Boarding and Grooming and BARCS Rescue. Animal shelters are under great pressure to the wildfire situation in California. Normally holding 400 animals, the VCAS shelter's population swelled more than 1,100 in recent days. Cranbrook helped take some of that pressure off.