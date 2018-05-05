VIDEO: Buskers take to White Rock streets

The Hockey Circus was the first act to hit White Rock Streets Saturday at the Five Corners intersection. (Aaron Hinks photo)

Hundreds gathered on White Rock streets Saturday to take in the first-ever White Rock Buskers Festival.

The event, which was scheduled to run from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., featured more than two-dozen entertainers from throughout the country and world.

Full performance of the Hockey Circus Show below:

The Buskers Festival has been amazing so far! Join us until 5pm and enjoy great specials at local businesses including @hillcrestbakery! pic.twitter.com/SUTuWeTtbi — White Rock BIA (@WhiteRock_BIA) May 5, 2018

White Rock Busker Festival on now until 5pm at 4locations: Miramar Plaza, Saltaire Amphitheatre, Clock Tower , and 4 Corners . Great fun for the whole family on a beautiful day! pic.twitter.com/Xfgi3JY2zM — Mayor of White Rock (@WhiteRockMayor) May 5, 2018