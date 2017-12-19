VIDEO: Branch burns on power lines in Nanaimo

Trees and branches on lines caused power outages during Nanaimo's first snowy day of the season

Trees and branches falling on hydro lines caused a lot of power outages during Nanaimo’s first snowy day of the season.

Dianne Gardner-Michaely, a Lost Lake Road resident, took video of a branch burning on the power lines near her home Tuesday.

Crews were kept busy all day dealing with downed lines and restoring power.

Close to 10,000 B.C. Hydro customers, including some businesses and schools, were without power at one point Tuesday morning. As of 6:30 p.m. there were several outages around town, according to B.C. Hydro’s website, with the most significant affecting 2,000 customers on Gabriola Island. The Haslam Road and Island View Drive areas were among the other neighbourhoods with power outages reported.

