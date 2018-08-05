VIDEO: Border blaze brings both Langley and Surrey firefighters together

Still unclear what started a fire in an industrial area on the Langley-Surrey border.

A joint effort by firefighters from both Langley City and Surrey helped quash a fire in the industrial area off 56th Avenue this weekend.

At about 4:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon, crews were called to a fire near 196th Street and 56th Avenue. They arrived to find smoke coming from a large warehouse just into the Surrey side of the community border.

The fire was reportedly in an industrial paint supply business.

While traffic was not affected, witnesses said acrid smoke was blowing through the area.

Firefighter were on scene for several hours, working to fully extinguish the plaze.

It is not known exactly what was burning inside the warehouse, or the cause of the fire.

