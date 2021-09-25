VIDEO: Body found in burnt-out pickup truck in Maple Ridge

A body was discovered in a burnt-out truck in Maple Ridge early Saturday, Sept. 25. (Curtis Kreklau/South Fraser News Services)

Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) is investigating an early morning incident where a body was found in a burnt-out pickup truck early Saturday morning, Sept. 25.

Around 1:30 a.m. Ridge Meadows officers responded to a report that a black pickup truck was on fire at the intersection of Park Lane and Vernon Trail in the 21700 block of 136th Avenue.

Maple Ridge Fire Department attended and extinguished the fire at which point a body was located inside of the truck.

The Ridge Meadows Serious Crime Unit (SCU) initially attended the scene. IHIT has now taken conduct of the investigation.

IHIT deployed to Maple Ridge. More info when it becomes available.https://t.co/j1ImBwldPM pic.twitter.com/9bRt1PD8C4 — IHIT (@HomicideTeam) September 26, 2021

“It is still in the early stages of the investigation and at this time, it is unknown if this is related to the Lower Mainland gang conflict,” said Ridge Meadows RCMP Cst. Julie Klaussner.

Investigators are appealing to members of the public who may have been in this area of Maple Ridge around 1:30 a.m. for any dash camera video or any other information that could assist in this investigation.

“Of note, the black pickup truck would not have had a muffler so would have been very loud as it was travelling through Maple Ridge and the surrounding areas,” Klaussner said.

