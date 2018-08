Left: Bill McRorie discusses the work he’s done on his 1929 Auburn boat tail at the Blast from the Past car show put on by the Ocean Idlers at the Coombs Fairgrounds on Saturday, Aug. 4. — Adam Kveton Photo

The sun was shining and the cars were gleaming at the Blast from the Past car show in Coombs, put on by the Ocean Idlers on Saturday, Aug. 4.

Dozens of cars ranging from the classic and unmodified to brand new muscle, the tricked out and re-invented and many more were polished and waiting for car lovers on the Coombs Fairgrounds.