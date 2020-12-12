VIDEO: Big response to Kimz Angels donation despite COVID-19 restrictions

Charity had to find a new location for fill-the-ambulance event

Kim Snow of Kimz Angels greets a donor at the drive-through version of the charity’s annual fill-the-ambulance-donation drive for the needy at a new location at 9347 200 Street on Saturday, Dec. 12, the first day of the two-day event. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

Donations were flooding in to Kimz Angels on Saturday, Dec. 12, the first day of a radically altered version of the Langley charity’s annual fill-the-ambulance donation drive to help people in need over Christmas.

Because of COVID-19 limits on public gatherings, Kim Snow had to move the event from its usual home at the Murrayville IGA so they could operate as a drive-through, with proper social distancing.

She didn’t have to look very far for help.

Her son happens to have a logistics company, Focus West Logistics, and he was happy to offer space.

“Of course,” John Snow said.

“It’s a great cause.”

On the first day, an exuberant Snow was celebrating the constant flow of contributions as they piled up in the warehouse space.

“It’s going a lot better than we thought,” Snow remarked.

By noon, the total amount of donations had already exceeded that collected during previous fill-the-ambulance events.

“Our warehouse is almost full,” she exulted.

“People are really stepping up. Even with COVID and all. They’re just amazing.”

Langley City mayor Val van den Broek was among the volunteers stacking the donations.

“Kimz Angels is greatly needed in the community right now,” van den Broek observed.

Kim Angels fill-the-ambulance event will resume Sunday, Dec, 13, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at unit 180, 9347 200A Street.

They are looking for items like peanut butter, pasta, canned food, jam, salmon and tuna, soups, and granola bars as well as toiletries, clothing and baby supplies, such as diapers, baby food, and baby wipes.

Anything with an immediate expiry date like bread or milk, however, is not usable.

People who can’t make it to the warehouse can make contributions by emailing info@kimzangels.com or by phoning 604-838-6579.

