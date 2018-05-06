VIDEO: Bear rescued from B.C. tree

The bear is lowered from the tree on Saturday afternoon. (John Morrow/Abbotsford News)

Abbotsford Middle School had a unique visitor on Saturday – a black bear.

The male bruin, estimated to be three to four years old and weighing 200 to 250 pounds, was rescued from a tree near the school as dozens watched on.

Local conservation officer Don Stahl said this was the same bear that had been spotted on Friday night in the Glen Mountain area. Conservation officers and police officers were unsuccessful in capturing the animal last night, and it made its way from Abbotsford Recreation Centre to AMS this morning.

Stahl said they arrived on scene at around 9:30 a.m., and the bear was successfully rescued from the tree by around noon.

“This morning we got calls that the bear had been spotted in between ARC and here,” he said. “Local police and fire were awesome and helped contain the area. We tranquilized it, and then used the fire department’s ladder an truck to secure the bear and lower him down.”

The bear was placed inside a bear trap and will now be relocated to the east side of Harrison Lake.

Stahl said bear sightings are picking up in Abbotsford.

“We’ve just started getting more calls the last few weeks and it’s really picked up the last 48 hours,” he said. “Abbotsford residents, especially on the eastside in Auguston or by McKee Road need to make sure their garbage cans are secure and that they take their bird feeders down.”

He said if you see a bear the best idea is to call the Conservation Officer 24 hour hotline at 1-877-952-7277, or call local police.

VIDEO BY: Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News

VIDEO BY: Kevin MacDonald