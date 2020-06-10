A Lake Country resident spotted these two bears on June 7. Image: Facebook, Lake Country - One Community.

VIDEO: Bear and cub searching garbage cans in Lake Country

The bears were caught on a residents security camera looking for food

  • Jun. 10, 2020 12:00 a.m.
  • News

A black bear and cub have been spotted wandering in the Lake Country area over the last week.

Residents have taken to social media to warn each other that a sow and cub have been seen searching neighbourhoods for food.

On June 7, the two bears sauntered up a driveway on Hare Road in the Okanagan Centre Road West area to look in a trashcan.

It’s believed the same two bears were also in the area of Juniper Cove Road, looking through garbage cans, two days before.

Both BC Conservation Officers and WildSafeBC has warned residents to clear their property of bear attractants.

“Once they become food-conditioned to these unnatural foods, they will habituate to people – associating people with food. This results in them tolerating people in closer proximity than what is safe for both the humans and bears,” stated WildSafeBC.

Conservation Officers are targeting areas with a history of bear conflicts. Communities where unsecured attractants, such as garbage, pet food, birdseed and compost have led to problems with bears in the past, are a priority.

During the first phase of patrols, which wrapped in the fall in 2019, Conservation completed more than 700 inspections, issued more than 75 charges, 300 warnings and 350 dangerous wildlife protection orders across B.C.

READ MORE: Mother bear and two cubs spotted in Shannon Lake

READ MORE: Wounded bear killed by conservation officers after returning to B.C. subdivision

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Lake Country Calendar

Previous story
Saanich cancels recreation centre membership passes due to COVID-19
Next story
Pent up demand

Just Posted

Most Read

  • Pent up demand

    Bottle depot reopens

  • Adam Tibbetts Senior wanted by the Burns Lake RCMP

    The police are looking at him for multiple offenses

  • The Bulkley-Nechako residents get a new alerts system

    The system will send out emergency and public alerts

  • Smithers youth trying to help out the bees and butterflies

    Different groups planting flowers to save insects in danger

  • Whataboutism – the epidemic hidden in plain sight

    The world has been going through massive upheaval in the past few months. From a global health pandemic, to cyclones and hurricanes, from feminism to racisim, from student rights to animal rights, there is some issue, some topic that is being constantly discussed with a lot of passion, angst and fury. You probably feel passionately about some topic, there must be something that is close to your heart that you feel is worth fighting for. And yet, people close to you, people you meet over coffee or just some anonymous strangers over social media, would happily bash you and make you feel small about thinking about one issue and not another.

  • Burns Lake LDSS graduates receive a cheque from the Return-It depot

    The graduating class of Lakes District Secondary School (LDSS) received a cheque from the Burns Lake Return-It depot, from the account created in their name, at the beginning of last year by Becky Thompson, one of the parents. The Burns Lake community who chose to donate their deposits for the empties towards the graduate account, helped raise a total of $1178.75 in a year. A few students came to the Return-It depot to receive the cheque and Jared Myram (extreme right in the picture), presented the cheque to the students. Pictured left to right are grad parents Gina Strimbold and Becky Thompson with students Brianna Bjorgan, Daria Strimbold, Logan Thompson, Jean Hopegood, Aedan Conlon, Sara Wipfli and Matthew Sackney. (Priyanka Ketkar picture)

  • Study outlines key housing needs for Houston

    Options for seniors, low income individuals and families are limited