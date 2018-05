A Sunday evening fire at a Bradner farm has destroyed a storage barn, a generator and several classic cars.

Abbotsford Fire Rescue Services responded to a fully involved fire in the 6800-block of Bradner Road at around 6 p.m., and arrived to see the 60 by 100 foot storage barn ablaze.

Farm equipment was also inside the storage barn and was destroyed, but no animals were inside.

Crews battled the fire for several hours before successfully putting it out.

Video by: Kevin MacDonald