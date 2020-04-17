VIDEO: B.C. long haul trucker grateful for public support and improved services

"(People will) come up in their lunch wagons or cars and offer services and food. It's very nice."

A truck driver hauling a flatbed of lumber through Williams Lake Friday morning, April 17, said he welcomes the changes that have been implemented this week during the COVID-19 pandemic for truckers, yet shared praise for the general public for its support during the last month.

As he prepared to depart from the Tim Hortons parking lot on Highway 97, Wayne, who didn’t want to give his last name, related how a woman outside of Grande Prairie, Alta came up to his truck at 1 a.m. with her van loaded with coolers that were filled with fresh sandwiches and other food.

“She quietly knocked on the door and asked if there was anything I needed,” he said. “I cried till the morning.”

This last week he has witnessed ‘a lot of up-to-the-truck food service where the trucks congregate.’

“They’ll come up in their lunch wagons or cars and offer services and food. It’s very nice.”

People, he added, have been ‘stupendous.’

Rules are always changing and during the last month it been difficult to access bathrooms and food, he said.

The trucker, who has been working in the industry since 2004, had stopped for a coffee to go in Williams Lake Friday morning after leaving Terrace at 3 a.m. bound for Abbotsford.

When he’s not driving truck, he enjoys his life at home in Vivenby, B.C. where he has cows.

