An aerial view of avalanche control work at Three Valley Gap on Jan. 12. (Ministry of Transportation)

VIDEO: Avalanche control work done this morning west of Revelstoke

The Trans Canada Highway was closed west of Revelstoke this morning for avalanche control work.

  • Jan. 12, 2020 12:00 a.m.
  • News

In a tweet, the ministry of transportation shared an aerial video of the avalanche control system in action.

According to the tweet this avalanche control work is the 10th so far this season in the area, and by this point, in most years, there would have been only two missions.

Â 

