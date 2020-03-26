VIDEO: Auguston residents, Abbotsford Police Department join 7 p.m. salute

People clap on their balconies in Vancouver to applaud front line health-care workers. The tradition has now come to parts of Abbotsford. (Canadian Press photo)

Abbotsford residents are joining much of the rest of the province in the 7 p.m. salute to health-care workers.

It’s a practice that became commonplace in Italy, which has recorded more deaths from the novel coronavirus than anywhere else and has now taken hold in British Columbia.

Videos began circulating last week of many people getting out on their balconies in Vancouver, and that trend has begun to spread throughout B.C.

Auguston resident Kim O’Sullivan sent The News video of her neighbourhood’s salute, which has now been going on for several days.

The Abbotsford Police Department has also decided to join in, encouraging locals to recognize both frontline health-care and emergency services workers that have stepped up big time during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The AbbyPD recognizes our AMAZING #FrontLine #HealthCare & #EmergencyService Workers impacted by the #COVID19 Crisis!

Join us… Every night- 7PM

As we chirp our sirens- YOU CAN cheer, clap & noise!!

Let's stand TOGETHER & cheer these heroes on! ðŸ“£ ðŸ‘ pic.twitter.com/8hYBzMhlvE — Abbotsford Police Department (@AbbyPoliceDept) March 26, 2020

TIME TO MAKE SOME NOISEðŸ“¢ Join #AbbyPD as we cheer on our AMAZING ðŸ¥ Front Line Health Care & fellow Emergency Service Workers ðŸš‘ ðŸš’ ðŸš“ combating the #COVID19 pandemic! Give a cheer, clap & make noise outside in a show of community support- we are in this together! ðŸ‘ ðŸ‘ ðŸ‘ pic.twitter.com/L58hblrx8r — Abbotsford Police Department (@AbbyPoliceDept) March 26, 2020

Has your neighbourhood joined in? Send photos or videos to sports@abbynews.com to potentially be featured in a future video.

