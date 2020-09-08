VIDEO: Alleged hit-and-run in downtown Chilliwack parking garage

Chilliwack RCMP officers at the scene of an alleged hit-and-run in a parking garage in the downtown area before midnight on Sept. 7, 2020. (Shane MacKichan photo)

One person was taken to hospital by BC Air Ambulance late Monday night after an alleged hit-and-run in a downtown Chilliwack parking garage.

Witnesses reported that at least one pedestrian was struck by a car in the underground parkade at an apartment complex at Bole Avenue and Victor Street. There is an allegation that the suspect fled with the damaged vehicle from the scene but was caught by RCMP officers about six blocks away.

There were initial reports of more pedestrians struck intentionally, but this has not been confirmed.

One witness suggested the victim was a security guard for the complex, but this has not been confirmed by Chilliwack RCMP.

B.C. Emergency Health Services (BCEHS) transported one victim with serious injuries by Air Ambulance.

There was a large RCMP presence at the apartment complex at the time, and the RCMP’s Lower Mainland Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service (ICARS) was on scene investigating.

The Progress reached out to the Chilliwack RCMP for details about the incident. See www.theprogress.com for more information if it becomes available.

• RELATED: Chilliwack RCMP seeking witnesses to hillside hit-and-run

• RELATED: Chilliwack fatal hit-and-run case goes to B.C. Supreme Court

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: editor@theprogress.com

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Chilliwack Progress