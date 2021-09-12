VIDEO: Aldergrove swap meet and car corral a ‘perfect’ end to Good Times Cruise-In

A welcome return to in-person bargaining over car parts, one vendor said

North Delta resident Clay Grant and his dad Cam were under umbrellas, cheerfully negotiating prices for their supply of classing steering wheels and other auto parts.

It was the annual Langley Good Times Cruise-In swap meet and car corral, held in the parking lot of the Aldergrove Community Secondary School at 26850 29th Avenue on Sunday morning, Sept. 12.

“Its just a hobby,” Clay explained. “I’m a school teacher.”

It’s been two years since the last Cruise-In swap meet, Clay noted, and after it was cancelled last year due to COVID-19, car fans were excited to see it return.

“Everybody’s been going through withdrawal,” he told the Langley Advance Times.

“It’s not the same as online. Here, you get to talk with the car guys.”

A heavy rain was soaking everything, but that was nothing new for the swap meet, said Cruise-In president Riccardo Sesisto.

“We’ve had many rainy swap meets and everybody does show up.”

“This our chill time right now,” Sestito remarked.

“It doesn’t matter if it’s raining or not, they’ve [car fans] been itching for a swap meet for two years now,” Sestito continued.

“Just everybody is out there.”

Sestito noted the rain didn’t start until around 5 p.m. Saturday, allowing plenty of time for the 1,200 participating cars to exit their Fraser Hwy. locations.

“This is the end of a perfect weekend,” Sesisto enthused.

Money raised from the admission to the swap meet, $2 for the general public, $20 per vendor parking spot, went to support local charities.

Saturday, a record turnout for the Aldergrove version of the show saw cars and trucks lined up along Fraser highway from 264th Street to 274th Street.

