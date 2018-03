There was an accident on Warfield Hill Road on Thursday night.

(Chelsea Novak/Rossland News)

There was what appeared to be a one-vehicle rollover on Warfield Hill Road on Thursday night.

Kootenay Boundary Fire Rescue, BC Ambulance and RCMP were on the scene and firefighters extracted one occupant from the vehicle. The occupant was then loaded into an ambulance.

