Teachers hold car parade at Abbotsford school to honour students, parents and staff

Teachers from Ten-Broeck Elementary put together a car parade for students, parents and staff.

Ten-Broeck Elementary teachers let their students know how much they miss them earlier this month with a car parade.

“We miss our students, parents and staff so much and wanted them to know we love and care about them,” the video’s description states.

The video has collected over 300 views in just a few days on YouTube.

