Local school lets students know how much they miss them as COVID-19 delays classes

Sandy Hill Elementary students greet teachers as they pass by in a car parade on Monday.

Sandy Hill Elementary staff and students let each other know how much they are missing class yesterday (April 6) with a car parade near the school.

The gathering kicked off at 11 a.m., with vehicles from the Abbotsford Police Department and Abbotsford Fire Rescue Services joining in. Those unable to participate in the parade were encouraged to dress up and wave at the parade from their driveway.

The event also featured former staff and was organized by teachers Michelle Jones and Jill Roberts.

Abbotsford News