VIDEO: Abbotsford students say thanks through the arts

It’s been nearly a year that front line healthcare workers have been battling the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.

They’ve sacrificed their own health and time to take on the uncertain virus, and recently Abbotsford School of Integrated Arts Sumas Mountain students decided to thank the workers in a unique way.

They collaborated with the Abbotsford Regional Hospital and Cancer Centre to transform their art into messages of appreciation for local staff. The creations would then be spread the hospital so those working there can have more of an understanding about how much they are valued.

ASIA Sumas vice principal Tyler Horner said it was up to the students how they chose to express their gratitude within the art.

“Some students carefully chose images that were symbolic where others were more literal in their approach,” he said. “Each was encouraged to make purposeful artistic choices to enhance the depth and meaning of their work by focusing on the big picture of thankfulness, happiness, peace, and hope for tomorrow.”

Students were tasked to stick to prescribed shape and size so the work could be digitally rendered, but the aesthetics were completely up to them. The artwork was then reproduced into larger weatherproof signs that is now displayed on outdoor walls at the hospital and in the parking stalls of nurses, doctors and other health care professionals arriving for work. The art will also be used to create thank-you card stationary for use within the hospital.

Grade 12 student Rachel Kehler, who created a comic book style design featuring health care workers, said she’s thrilled that she may do a small part in making the work day for local front line workers a little more enjoyable.

“I think it’s awesome to have a kind of ability to help other people feel joy,” she said. “Especially going into a space that isn’t always super joyful. Just knowing that someone can look back at everyone’s art and just feel a sense of hope and that there are other people that are fighting for them. They are today’s super heroes and they’re truly the people e look up to right now. Every single one of us is so unbelievably thankful for what they are doing right now.”

Grade 10 student Anilee Nesbitt, who created a breakfast scene on her design, said she hopes that the art created by the school can give some solace during a difficult time.

“I just wanted to give them a little bit of peace and comfort when they go to work,” she said. “I wanted them to see the scene of breakfast because that’s what brings hope and peace to me. Those things just make me happy and I hope it’ll make the doctors and nurses happy too. It mean a lot if I can bring a smile to their face.”

Grade 9 student Alayna Hillier, who family members on the health care front line, said her inspiration was to honour her relatives that are taking on COVID-19. Her design featured hands holding together.

“With my piece I wanted to show off some sort of symbolism putting together hope and happiness,” she said. “I have a lot of close family on the front lines and I wanted to resemble that in my art piece.”

Horner thanked Tina Vanderpol and Gerri Charles whose partnership and original desire to honour our front line workers led to the project. He also thanked Brickhouse signs, andLiz Harris, executive director of Fraser Valley Health Care Foundation,for permitting the student’s work to be shared on the hospital site.

“The students of ASIA Sumas Mountain are proud to have been able to work with the Abbotsford Regional Hospital and Research Center and given the opportunity to use their artistic skills in a positive way,” he said. “The students proudly acknowledge the dedication and commitment of our frontline workers and simply hope that their artwork will help bring a smile to the faces of such a hard-working and vital part of our community.”

