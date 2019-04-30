VIDEO: Abbotsford SPCA asks for donations to help injured stray cat

Mister requires surgery after being found with broken leg and jaw

Mister, a stray cat, was brought to the care of the Abbotsford SPCA after he was found injured. His medical care, including surgery, is estimated to cost $3,300. (Submitted photo)

The BC SPCA’s Abbotsford branch is seeking the public’s help with medical costs for a stray cat.

Branch manager Sarah Ringer said Mister was found on a property when he tried desperately to get into a home, searching for a warm and safe place to rest his injured body.

The homeowner noticed that Mister was limping, and the cat was brought into SPCA care.

Ringer said the cat will need to have his broken front leg amputated, his broken jaw wired, oral surgery and a neuter. The costs are estimated to be $3,300.

Ringer said Mister will spend at least eight weeks recovering from surgery in a foster home before he’s ready to be adopted.

She said he gets along well with other cats and loves people.

“He loves attention, and if you stop petting him he will give you this adorable look, asking for more,” Ringer said.

To donate to Mister and other animals in need at the Abbotsford SPCA, visit spca.bc.ca/medicalemergency, drop by in person at 34312 Industrial Way or call 604-850-1584.

