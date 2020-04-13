VIDEO: Abbotsford school urges students ‘don’t forget about me’

A Bateman staff member gets set to “sign” the letter featured in a tribute video that staff made for students.

Robert Bateman Secondary School staff appear to be missing the students.

The COVID-19 pandemic has closed all schools for the foreseeable future, and while learning is still going on, the connection between teacher and pupil is certainly not the same as before.

In that spirit, staff at the school created a video for the brains, the athletes, the basket cases, the princesses and the criminals* that attend the school (*The Breakfast Club, 1985 reference).

The video was posted online yesterday and has already collected over 1,000 views on Vimeo. It features teachers “passing” a piece of paper to each other that eventually they all sign stating how much they miss the students.

Bateman Staff Shout Out from Kirt Purdy on Vimeo.

