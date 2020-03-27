Screenshot from video posted on Abbotsford Police Department’s social media.

VIDEO: Abbotsford police convoy makes drive-by salute to local healthcare workers

Patrol Shift #3 joins the daily 7 p.m. chorus of praise at Abbotsford Regional Hospital

  • Mar. 27, 2020 12:00 a.m.
At 7 p.m., March 26, Abbotsford police officers used the sirens on their squad cars to join in the province-wide praise of B.C. healthcare workers fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.

At least nine police vehicles from the department’s third patrol shift slowly drove by Abbotsford Regional Hospital, blasting their sirens to show community solidarity.

