VIDEO: Abbotsford police convoy makes drive-by salute to local healthcare workers

Patrol Shift #3 joins the daily 7 p.m. chorus of praise at Abbotsford Regional Hospital

At 7 p.m., March 26, Abbotsford police officers used the sirens on their squad cars to join in the province-wide praise of B.C. healthcare workers fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.

At least nine police vehicles from the department’s third patrol shift slowly drove by Abbotsford Regional Hospital, blasting their sirens to show community solidarity.

AbbyPD Patrol Shift #3 dropped into Abbotsford Regional Hospital to say THANK YOU to our amazing front line workers!! Thank youðŸ’™ðŸš” #StrengthInCommunity pic.twitter.com/7QqHePUGpr — Abbotsford Police Department (@AbbyPoliceDept) March 27, 2020

RELATED: Auguston residents, Abbotsford Police Department join 7 p.m. salute

Abbotsford News