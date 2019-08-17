VIDEO: Abbotsford police arrest man suspected of using pepper-spray against another man

A police cruiser cuts off the suspect on the corner of McCallum Road and Mayfair Avenue just after 1:30 p.m. on Thursday. The suspect was arrested shortly after.

A man who allegedly-pepper sprayed another man during a dispute was apprehended by Abbotsford police officers on Thursday.

“We still don’t know fully the motive or what was happening,” said Const. Rob Dyck, media spokesperson for the Abbotsford police department.

“[The accused] stole a bike and tried to get away.”

The crown has recommend charges for possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and breach of probation.

In a video taken by a witness’s vehicle dashcam, the suspect falls over the front of his bicycle as police vehicles come within sight. The suspect appears to switch bicycles with another man and take off in the opposite direction after being cut off by a police cruiser. The cruiser then rams into another police cruiser in pursuit of the suspect.

The other man walks out of view of the dashcam with the suspect’s ditched bike.

“It’s just one male at this point who’s had charges recommended,” Dyck said.