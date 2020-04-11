VIDEO: Abbotsford music class records remote jam session from home

Colleen and Gordie Howe Middle School students mix together 'Take On Me'

Screenshot taken from Colleen and Gordie How Middle School video.

The show must go on, virtually.

Unable to attend class at Abbotsford’s Colleen and Gordie Howe Middle School during the pandemic, the music students recorded a remote jam session covering the 1984 song ‘Take On Me.’

“Given that we can’t go to school together right now, we decided to put together a fun performance,” the video’s caption reads. “Let’s get this school week started off right – with Howe Middle Music’s first Remote Jam Video performed by our stellar rock band!”

All the students recorded their individual parts from home and sent them to their music teacher, Joel Noftle, who mixed it all together and produced the above music video.

