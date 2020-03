Fire appears to have started in basement, caused heavy damage to the rest of house

An Abbotsford house fire displaced five people this afternoon, March 14.

Fire crews responded to reports of a large amount of black smoke coming from a house on Laurel Crescent around 3:45 p.m. The fire, which appears to have started in the basement, caused heavy damage to the house.

Six fire trucks were counted on scene. After the fire was extinguished, emergency scanners reported that a total of five people had been displaced.

