VIDEO: Abbotsford funeral home burned in early morning fire

Firefighters saved an Abbotsford funeral home from flames early Thursday morning.

They responded to a call shortly after 8:30 a.m., reporting that the bushes and deck at Henderson Funeral Home on Marshall Road near Sumas Way were ablaze.

Nigel Queen, who lives next door, said he heard “a few explosions with a lot of yelling and screaming” and went to investigate.

Queen said he found a man with no clothes on near the flames who appeared to have started the blaze.

“He wasn’t making a lot of sense, but told me he fell asleep with a candle lit and some aerosol and butane tanks were blowing up inside.”

The man was unharmed, Queen said.

An Abbotsford Fire Rescue crew arrived shortly after and made quick work dousing the flames, according to assistant fire chief Craig Bird. He said there was some damage to the deck and a door of the funeral home and the cause is under investigation.

Sgt. Judy Bird said the Abbotsford Police are not investigating the fire, as it is considered an accident.