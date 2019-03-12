VIDEO: Abbotsford firefighters douse minor house fire

Abbotsford Fire Rescue Service crews were on scene of a minor fire at an abandoned house on Tims Street.
Smoke from the fire filled the street Tuesday morning, and at times flames were visible from the basement of the structure, which had windows boarded up.
Crews were called to the scene shortly before 8:30 a.m. and had the fire under control before 9 a.m.
Fire officials were not immediately available for comment.
Report an error or send us your tips, photos and video.
Dustin Godfrey | Reporter
@dustinrgodfrey
Send Dustin an email.
Like the Abbotsford News on Facebook.
Follow us on Twitter.