VIDEO: Abbotsford firefighters douse minor house fire

The cause of the Tims Street fire was not immediately clear

Abbotsford fire crews look on as water lines are sprayed through a basement window of a Tims Street property, the scene of a minor house fire Tuesday morning. Dustin Godfrey/Abbotsford News

Abbotsford Fire Rescue Service crews were on scene of a minor fire at an abandoned house on Tims Street.

Smoke from the fire filled the street Tuesday morning, and at times flames were visible from the basement of the structure, which had windows boarded up.

Crews were called to the scene shortly before 8:30 a.m. and had the fire under control before 9 a.m.

Fire officials were not immediately available for comment.

Dustin Godfrey | Reporter

Send Dustin an email.

Like the Abbotsford News on Facebook.

Follow us on Twitter.