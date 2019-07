Local firefighters battle blaze at 2 a.m. on Monday

Abbotsford Fire Rescue Services responded to a condo fire at 2 a.m. on Monday. (Neil Courage photo)

Abbotsford Fire Rescue Services battled an early morning fire on Lynn Avenue in central Abbotsford on Monday.

Crews were called to a condo and arrived to find the back of one unit involved and spreading to two other nearby units.

Quick action from the crews led to the fire being contained.

This was the same location where a fire occurred a few years ago in which two cars were torched.

Video by: Kevin MacDonald