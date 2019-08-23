VIDEO: Abbotsford driver uses aisle of bus for rainy-day cardio routine

Driver makes productive use of his break for an on-board walking session

An Abbotsford bus driver was taped Friday morning as he improvised his exercise routine on a dreary, rainy day. (Still image from video by Todd Fontaine)

A bus driver in Abbotsford made productive use of a break on his route on Friday morning.

Todd Fontaine of Fontaine Fitness snapped a quick video of the driver at about 8:30 a.m. walking up and down the aisle of his bus, which was parked outside of his studio on Pauline Street.

“Rave to this bus driver outside my studio, showing there are no excuses to not exercise,” said Fontaine, who commended the driver for making good use of his time on a dreary, rainy day.

He estimates that the driver continued his aisle cardio routine for at least 15 minutes before continuing on his way.

According to a December 2018 report from Statistics Canada, the average person who participated in a study on physical fitness got 23 minutes of exercise per day.

The study showed that only 17 per cent of adults met the Canadian Physical Activity Guidelines of getting at least 150 minutes of moderate-to-vigorous physical activity per week.

RELATED: Canadians believe physical inactivity is nearly as bad as smoking: study

RELATED: ‘Couch potato’ youth missing out on crucial bone development: study

newsroom@abbynews.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter