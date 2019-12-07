VIDEO: Abbotsford donair restaurant catches fire

An Abbotsford firefighter can be seen here breaking a set of windows on the side of the restaurant, allowing smoke to escape. Patrick Penner / Abbotsford News.

An Abbotsford donair restaurant was the scene of what appears to be a kitchen fire on Saturday, Dec. 7.

Abbotsford fire crews received reports of a restaurant on fire at the intersection of McCallum and Braun roads shortly after 10 a.m.

When crews arrived on scene they found the restaurant, Donairo’s, with large plumes of smoke rolling out the front door into the air. They quickly blocked off McCallum Road from Jubilee Park and McDougall Avenue and began breaking the restaurant’s windows, allowing more smoke to escape.

Within approximately 10 minutes of arriving on scene, crews had doused the flames and the smoke subsided.

McCallum Road remains blocked off while emergency crews begin an investigation of the fire.

Five years ago on February 2014, Donairo’s suffered extensive fire and smoke damage from a fire which took occurred in the restaurant’s previous location on South Fraser Way.

