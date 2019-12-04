VIDEO: A UVic grant leads today’s selection of Greater Victoria stories

Vote online for the VicPD greeting card art until Dec. 5 at noon. (Twitter/VicPD)

These Greater Victoria stories for Dec. 4 are brought to you by Victoria Video Network (VVN).

UVic is receiving a $1M grant that will allow the Victoria Hand Project to offer low-cost prosthetics. The 3D-printed arms and scoliosis braces will be used across North America. For more information on this story, click here.

VicPD is asking the public to vote on kids’ art for holiday greeting cards. The deadline to vote ends at noon on Dec. 5. For more information on this story, click here.

Victoria has unveiled the next phase of the bike lane network. The City is asking for feedback and is hoping to begin the project in 2020, For more information on this story, click here.

